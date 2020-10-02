James Bond: ‘No Time To Die’ delayed again amid coronavirus uncertainty

The forthcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die has had its box office release delayed again as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

After being delayed from its original April 2, 2020 release date, fans were expecting to be able to see the next instalment in the franchise in the UK on November 12 and in the US on November 20.

Now, as coronavirus cases in the UK rise and cinemas in key markets in the US remain closed, the studio has announced No Time To Die will be delayed once more.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of No Time To Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April [2021] in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience,” a statement said.

We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing NO TIME TO DIE next year. — James Bond (@007) October 2, 2020

The news comes after Billie Eilish shared a video to accompany her theme song for the movie. The visuals featured footage from the film, which will see Daniel Craig reprise his role as the British spy for the final time.

Meanwhile, Mark Ronson has released his own demo for the No Time To Die theme song, calling it “the Bond song that never was”. The track is only available as part of a new benefit compilation that aids a voting rights organisation.