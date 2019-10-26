James Bond: ‘No Time To Die’ finishes filming – “That’s a wrap”

Daniel Craig’s final outing as the iconic British spy arrives in cinemas in April

No Time To Die, the upcoming new James Bond movie, has now finished filming.

Read more: 50 things you didn’t know about James Bond

The 25th Bond movie, which will be Daniel Craig’s final outing as the iconic British spy, is due to arrive in cinemas on April 3, 2020 in the UK and April 8 in the US.

Earlier this month, Craig gave a “really quite drunk” farewell speech to the James Bond crew as filming for No Time To Die wrapped.

“I just want to say, and I am really quite drunk now so I won’t go on for long, this has been one of the best, most wonderful experiences I have ever had,” the English actor said, standing next to a 007-themed cake.

“You’ve all done the most amazing job,” he continued. “I could not be more proud to work with every single one of you on this production. I would like to thank you for this evening, I want to thank you for this – Barbara [Broccoli, producer], for putting it on. Thank goodness we did this tonight.”

Today (October 26), it’s been announced that filming for No Time To Die has now finished.

A tweet posted from the official James Bond account said: “That’s a wrap on #NoTimeToDie. See you in cinemas April 2020. #Bond25.” The caption was posted alongside a photo of director Cary Joji Fukunaga and Craig.

The first poster for the new movie was unveiled on the 57th anniversary of the James Bond franchise.

In a live event held in April, producer Barbara Broccoli said No Time To Die would begin with Bond not on active service and “enjoying himself” in his “spiritual home”. The cast for the film was also confirmed at the time, including Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Léa Seydoux, and Rami Malek.

According to reports, a new 007 will be introduced in the upcoming movie. Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch was recently rumoured as Craig’s replacement.