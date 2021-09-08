James Bond producer says gay hint was almost cut from ‘Skyfall’

A scene in James Bond film Skyfall that indicated the secret agent once had a gay experience was almost cut, it has been revealed.

Barbara Brocolli, the longstanding Bond producer who worked on the film, recently spoke out about the scene, which involves Daniel Craig’s Bond and Javier Bardem’s villain Raoul Silva.

“You’re trying to remember your training now. What’s the regulation to cover this? Well, first time for everything I guess,” Silva says while caressing Bond, who is bound to a chair.

“What makes you think this is my first time?” Bond replies.

“I remember we were told to cut that line by the studio,” Brocolli said in Apple TV+ documentary Being James Bond. “We said, ‘No, no, no.’ We resisted.”

Brocolli said the decision to keep the line in was rewarded at the film’s premiere in London. “That line, just the whole place rocked it then… I remember looking at the studio executive [and] going, ‘See, told you,’” she said.

Two final trailers for the much-delayed upcoming Bond film No Time To Die were released on September 1.

A synopsis for the film, which is directed by True Detective‘s Cary Joji Fukunaga, reads:

“Five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), James Bond has left active service. He is approached by his friend and CIA officer Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev (David Dencik), a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev has been abducted, Bond must confront a villain whose schemes could see the death of millions.”

The international trailer states that the film will reach audiences on September 30. The US trailer states October 8 for American audiences.