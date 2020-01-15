Ahead of Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond in No Time To Die, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson told Variety they haven’t started looking for the actor’s replacement yet.

The longtime producers gave an in-depth interview sharing insights on the future of the film series.

After starring in the last five films of the franchise, Craig will be letting go of the character leading the longest-running Hollywood franchise of all time.

“I’m in total denial,” said Broccoli. “I’ve accepted what Daniel has said, but I’m still in denial. It’s too traumatic for me.” Wilson then revealed the next actor to play Bond could look somewhat different to Craig’s current version. “You think of him as being from Britain or the Commonwealth,” said the producer, “but Britain is a very diverse place.”

In terms of the gender of James Bond, Broccoli shut down any speculation about a female version in the near future. “He can be of any colour, but he is male,” she said. “I believe we should be creating new characters for women – strong female characters.”

“I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it,” Broccoli added. “I think women are far more interesting than that.”

No Time To Die is still dealing with some late announcements, as it was recently confirmed that Hans Zimmer had joined the project to rescore the film. Dan Romer, who had previously worked with director Cary Fukunaga on Maniac, stepped down following creative differences.

It was confirmed yesterday that Billie Eilish has recorded the theme for the new Bond film, co-written and produced by her brother Finneas.

No Time To Die will be released in UK cinemas on 2 April 2020.