James Bond producers play down Idris Elba’s chances of becoming next 007

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have played down speculation that Idris Elba will be the next 007.

In a recent interview with Variety, the pair responded to Elba’s recent claim that he doesn’t see Bond when he “looks in the mirror”.

“We love Idris,” said Broccoli. “The thing is, it’s [the next Bond film] going to be a couple of years off. And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10-12-year commitment.

“So he’s probably thinking, ‘Do I really want that thing? Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it].” Wilson then interjected: “And he was in his early 30s at the time!”

Craig’s tenure as 007 came to an end with 2021’s No Time To Die, and since stepping down from the role, speculation about his replacement has been rife.

Elba had long been tipped for the part, with Broccoli previously admitting that he was “part of the conversation” to succeed Craig.

“Well, we know Idris, we’re friends with him, and he’s a magnificent actor. And, you know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat,” she told Deadline back in January.

“I think we have decided that until No Time To Die has had its run and Daniel has been able to – well, we’ve all been able to savour, reap the benefits of Daniel’s wonderful tenure, we’re not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else.”

In June, Broccoli promised that the 26th film of the franchise will “reinvent” James Bond, but admitted that they’re no closer to casting the role.

“Nobody’s in the running,” she said. “We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through.”

The producer also stated that the next Bond film won’t begin filming until at least 2025, with a clear direction for the story yet to be decided.