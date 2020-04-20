Pierce Brosnan has revealed that Quentin Tarantino once pitched him an idea for a James Bond movie while they were both very drunk.

Brosnan played 007 between 1995 and 2002, though revealed that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director once sat him down to reveal his own idea after the actor had made his final movie for the franchise, Die Another Day.

“It was after Kill Bill Vol. 2, and he wanted to meet me, so I went up to Hollywood one day from the beach, and I met him at the Four Seasons,” Brosnan recalled during an Esquire live watch along of Goldeneye.

“I got there at 7pm, I like to be punctual. 7:15 came around, no Quentin, he was upstairs doing press. Someone sent over a martini, so I had a martini, and I waited till 7:30, and I thought, where the heck is he? Word came down, apologies, so I thought, okay, I’ll have another martini.”

Tarantino did eventually arrive, Brosnan recalling that he was “fairly smokered” — and once the director decided to top him up they were both “fairly smokered.”

“He was pounding the table, saying you’re the best James Bond, I wanna do James Bond, and it was very close quarters in the restaurant and I thought, please calm down, but we don’t tell Quentin Tarantino to calm down,” the actor continued.

Brosnan didn’t divulge any details about Tarantino’s idea, though revealed that he “went back to the shop and told them but it wasn’t meant to be”.

“That would be a good one to watch,” he further teased.

The next Bond movie, No Time to Die, is due to be released later this year after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Star Léa Seydoux recently teased that Daniel Craig’s final film as 007 would be an emotional one for fans.