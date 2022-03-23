James Caan walked out of ‘The Godfather’ screening over deleted scene

James Caan has recalled walking out of a screening of The Godfather after Francis Ford Coppola cut one of his scenes.

The actor recalled the incident in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, noting the deleted scene was one of his largest in the film.

He explained: “When Michael [Al Pacino] tells me he is going to take care of the cop and Sollozzo [Al Lettieri], I say, ‘You’ll get brains all over your nice Ivy League suit.’

“There was a scene before in the same room that I had with Bobby [Duvall] that was like 10 pages long — and Francis cut all of it out! I was so pissed off, I couldn’t watch the rest of the film.”

He adds with a laugh, “But otherwise, he gave me a great honor.”

Caan also addressed a rumour claiming he disliked Gianni Russo, who played Carlo Rizzi, and that they had got into a fight.

“He had a fight with someone else. Not me,” Caan said. “I did the fight scene with stuntman Paul Baxley. He came in, and we made up the whole fight. And everything you saw in there is something that Paul and I created the day before.”

Meanwhile, the first teaser trailer for The Godfather making-of series the Offer was released earlier this year.

The forthcoming 10-episode show will air on Paramount Plus, and stars Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Juno Temple, Dan Fogler, Giovanni Ribisi, Burn Gorman, Colin Hanks and Patrick Gallo.