James Cameron clashed with ‘Deadpool’ director over ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’: “This is a film that was forged in fire”

"The blood is still being scrubbed off the walls from those creative battles"

James Cameron has opened up on the difficult time he had working on Terminator: Dark Fate.

The film arrived in UK cinemas last week.

Cameron has now spoken of how he clashed with Deadpool director Tim Miller while editing the film.

Speaking to Cinemablend, Cameron was asked if there were creative differences in the creation of the movie, to which he replied: “I would say many. And the blood is still being scrubbed off the walls from those creative battles.”

He continued: “This is a film that was forged in fire. So yeah, but that’s the creative process, right?”

Going on to compare the Terminator: Dark Fate process with his recent work producing Alita: Battle Angel with Robert Rodriguez, Cameron said: “I mean, my work with Robert on Alita was very different. Robert loved the script, loved everything, said, ‘I just want to make this movie. I want to make the movie the way you see it.’ I was like, ‘No, you got to make it your movie.

“I had the reverse experience with Tim,” he said, returning to the Dark Fate production, “which is Tim wanted to make it his movie. And I’m like, ‘Yeah, but I kind of know a little about this world.’ So I had the matter and the anti-matter version of that producorial experience.”

Speaking exclusively to NME about the film, star Linda Hamilton said: “Obviously, the baton will be handed to Natalia [Reyes],” admits the actor of future Terminator movies.

“She’s such an important component of this new version and we’ll see where it goes from here. I mean, I thought I would want to do all of them, but they are so hard. I don’t know if my body is ever going to be the same. My elbow hurts and my left shoulder hurts, but as long as I can do my job well, I’m in.”

In a four-star review of Terminator: Dark Fate, NME‘s Nick Levine called the film “a rousing return to form”, adding: “Along the way, [Tim] Miller delivers some savage action sequences including a gut-churning early car chase, but it’s the compelling characters and ever-present tension that make this sequel really fly.”