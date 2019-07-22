James Cameron congratulates Marvel after ‘Avengers: Endgame’ becomes biggest film of all time

Gracious in defeat.

James Cameron has shown that he is humble in defeat, after Avengers: Endgame toppled Avatar at the all-time box office.

The Marvel superhero epic became the highest-grossing movie of all time last weekend, after setting a £2.2316 billion ($2.7902 billion) benchmark at the global box office. In doing so, it defeated Cameron’s Avatar which scored a cool £2.2312 billion ($2.7897 billion) record at the global box office upon release in 2009.

However, it seems that Cameron is harbouring no ill will. In a message posted across Avatar‘s social media channels, he wrote: “Oel Ngati Kamaie [Cameron’s fictional Na’vi language], I see you Marvel – Congratulations to Avengers Endgame on becoming the new box office king. Jim Cameron.”

The message was accompanied by a photo that showed Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit being surrounded by the woodsprites from Avatar.

Alan Horn, co-chairman and chief creative officer of Disney, previously said: “A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted Avengers: Endgame to these historic heights.”

Horn also paid tribute to Cameron and Avatar, adding: “Of course, even with the passage of a decade, the impact of James Cameron’s Avatar remains as powerful as ever, and the astonishing achievements of both of these films are ongoing proof of the power of movies to move people and bring them together in a shared experience. The talented filmmakers behind these worlds have much more in store, and we look forward to the future of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Pandora.”

Cameron had been similarly gracious after Avengers: Endgame overtook his 1997 classic Titanic in May, saluting Feige and Marvel for their “amazing achievement” on social media.

The Russo brothers, who directed Avengers: Endgame, marked the milestone with a short yet grateful tweet yesterday (July 21).