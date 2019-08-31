James Cameron hints that more ‘Terminator’ sequels will follow release of ‘Dark Fate’

"There is a greater story there to be told"

Terminator: Dark Fate producer James Cameron has hinted that there’s a possibility more Terminator sequels could be on the way.

Due to be released on October 23, Dark Fate will pick up where Terminator 2: Judgement Day left off, ignoring the three movies released in-between. It will see Arnold Schwarzenegger make a return as the T-800 and Linda Hamilton star as Sarah Connor for the first time in 25 years.

It was recently revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con that Edward Furlong will also be reprising his role as John Connor in the new film.

Following the release of Terminator: Dark Fate‘s latest trailer, Cameron has now shared that he has plans to turn it into a three-movie franchise.

“We spent several weeks breaking story and figuring out what type of story we wanted to tell, so we would have something to pitch Linda,” Cameron told Deadline.

“We rolled up our sleeves and started to break out the story and when we got a handle on something we looked at it as a three-film arc, so there is a greater story there to be told.

“If we get fortunate enough to make some money with Dark Fate we know exactly where we can go with the subsequent films.”

Watch the new trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate below:

Earlier this year, James Cameron revealed that he made a small number of changes to the script for the upcoming Terminator reboot after Linda Hamilton voiced “some concerns” at the start of shooting.