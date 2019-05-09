James Cameron responds after ‘Avengers: Endgame’ sinks ‘Titanic’ at the box office

"It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic."

James Cameron has hailed the success of Avengers: Endgame after the superhero epic overtook Titanic to become the second highest grossing film of all time.

The box-office slaying Marvel movie overtook Cameron’s Oscar-winning film earlier this week after grossing more than £1.7 billion at the box office within two weeks of its release. It could also beat Cameron’s Avatar, which itself knocked Titanic from the top spot after grossing £2.3 billion upon release in 2009.

But Cameron is being gracious in defeat and hailed the power of Marvel for being able to “sink my titanic”.

“To Kevin [Feige, Marvel president] and everyone at Marvel,” the director wrote on Twitter.

“An Iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You’ve shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it’s bigger than ever!”

He accompanied the post with an apt image that showed the Titanic sinking after colliding with the iconic Avengers symbol.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

While Endgame broke records after grossing $1 billion in its opening weekend, it is also the most tweeted about movie after being included in over 50 million posts on the social media site.