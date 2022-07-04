James Cameron says he may not direct the final ‘Avatar’ films

James Cameron has revealed he might not direct the fourth and fifth Avatar films.

Following the original film in 2009, four sequels have been announced to continue the story of Pandora. The first, Avatar: The Way Of Water, is set to be released in December, while the untitled third film, shot back-to-back with the sequel, is set to follow in 2024.

The fourth and fifth installments are yet to enter production, although they might not be helmed by original director Cameron.

Speaking to Empire, Cameron said: “The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming. I’ve got some other things I’m developing as well that are super exciting.

“I think eventually over time – I don’t know if that’s after three or after four – I’ll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can go do some other stuff that I’m also interested in. Or maybe not, I don’t know.”

The director, however, is excited about the story in the later films. “Everything I need to say about family, about sustainability, about climate, about the natural world, the themes that are important to me in real life and in my cinematic life, I can say on this canvas,” he added.

“I got more excited as I went along. Movie four is a corker. It’s a motherfucker. I actually hope I get to make it. But it depends on market forces. Three is in the can so it’s coming out regardless. I really hope that we get to make four and five because it’s one big story, ultimately.”

Last week, it was revealed that Sigourney Weaver will play an entirely new character in the sequel – an adopted teenage daughter of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) called Kiri.

Other confirmed cast members reprising their roles include Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch), Giovanni Ribisi (Parker Selfridge), Joel David Moore (Dr. Norm Spellman), Dileep Rao (Dr. Max Patel, CCH Pounder (Mo’at) and Matt Gerald (Corporal Lyle Wainfleet).

Kate Winslet is set to play a “deeply loyal and fearless leader” in the sequel called Ronal, also revealed by Empire. Other new cast members include Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel and CJ Jones.

Avatar: The Way Of Water is released in cinemas on December 16, 2022.