James Dean will return via CGI as the star of a Vietnam War movie

64 years after his death, James Dean is to star in a new Vietnam War movie Finding Jack, with the revered actor to be “resurrected” via CGI.

The film will be live-action, and Dean’s performance will consist of “full-body” CGI created with footage and photos of the late star.

Finding Jack is an adaptation of Gareth Crocker’s novel of the same name and concerns the abandonment of 10,000 military service dogs at the end of the war.

It is directed by Anton Ernst and Tati Golykh who promise “a realistic version of James Dean” to play a secondary lead role, and have obtained permission from Dean’s family.

“We searched high and low for the perfect character to portray the role of Rogan, which has some extreme complex character arcs, and after months of research, we decided on James Dean,” Ernst told The Hollywood Reporter.

“We feel very honoured that his family supports us and will take every precaution to ensure that his legacy as one of the most epic film stars to date is kept firmly intact. The family views this as his fourth movie, a movie he never got to make. We do not intend to let his fans down.”

“This opens up a whole new opportunity for many of our clients who are no longer with us,” said Mark Roesler, CEO of CMG Worldwide, which represents Dean’s family and the likes of Burt Reynolds, Neil Armstrong and Bette Davis.

James Dean had just three credited movie roles, East Of Eden, Rebel Without A Cause and Giant, now considered classics. His career was cut short by his death in a car crash aged 24.

Finding Jack is due to start filming later this month, with the release planned for Veterans’ Day (November 11) 2020.