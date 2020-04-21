News Film News

James Gunn shares recommendations for 54 “A+ action movies to watch in quarantine”

Featuring Kill Bill, John Wick and more

Ella Kemp
James Gunn
James Gunn (CREDIT: Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Director James Gunn has shared a list of 54 “A+ Action Movies” in a Twitter thread, as recommendations during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker listed the titles without comment, in no particular order, starting with Kung Fu Hustle (2004) and ending with Brotherhood of the Wolf (2001).

The list omits any Marvel entries, and only offers one franchise title apiece. Included are The MatrixMission: Impossible – FalloutKill Bill: Volume 1 and John Wick.

Here’s the full thread:

One Twitter user responded, asking for Gunn to share recommendations for comedy or romance films, as “that is more unexpected.”

The filmmaker replied “Coming soon!”, suggesting further lists of recommendations in the near future.

Also on Twitter, Gunn recently ranked the Iron Man and Thor films, considering Iron Man to be the best in the trilogy, followed by Iron Man 3, then Iron Man 2.

For Thor, Gunn named Thor: Ragnarok as the best, followed by Thor, considering Thor: The Dark World as the worst in the trilogy.

Sharing further news of his own self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic on Twitter, Gunn told fans he was using toilet paper with Michael Rooker’s face on it.

James Gunn recently shared an update with fans concerning footage from The Suicide Squad, which has finished filming.

It would have been expected for clips to premiere at Comic-Con, but following the convention’s cancellation Gunn told fans on Instagram it was “likely” new footage would still be released this year.

