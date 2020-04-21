Director James Gunn has shared a list of 54 “A+ Action Movies” in a Twitter thread, as recommendations during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker listed the titles without comment, in no particular order, starting with Kung Fu Hustle (2004) and ending with Brotherhood of the Wolf (2001).

The list omits any Marvel entries, and only offers one franchise title apiece. Included are The Matrix, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Kill Bill: Volume 1 and John Wick.

Here’s the full thread:

A+ Action Movies to Watch in Quarantine (a thread):

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

The Matrix (1999)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Die Hard (1988)

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

JSA: Joint Security Area (2000)

Elite Squad: The Enemy Within (2010)

Lady Vengeance (2005)

(cont'd) — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 17, 2020

Robocop (1987)

The Killer (1989)

The Legend of Drunken Master (1994)

The Legend (Fong Sai Yuk) (1993)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

The Villainess (2017)

Revenge (2018)

Crank (2006)

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015)

Escape from New York (1981)

(cont'd) — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 17, 2020

Mesrine: Killer Instinct (2008)

Mesrine: Public Enemy #1 (2008)

Where Eagles Dare (1968)

Ms. 45 (1981)

Green Snake (1993)

Captain Phillips (2013)

Seven Samurai (1954)

Rolling Thunder (1977)

The Wild Bunch (1969)

V for Vendetta (2006)

Brotherhood of the Wolf (2001) — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 17, 2020

One Twitter user responded, asking for Gunn to share recommendations for comedy or romance films, as “that is more unexpected.”

The filmmaker replied “Coming soon!”, suggesting further lists of recommendations in the near future.

Also on Twitter, Gunn recently ranked the Iron Man and Thor films, considering Iron Man to be the best in the trilogy, followed by Iron Man 3, then Iron Man 2.

For Thor, Gunn named Thor: Ragnarok as the best, followed by Thor, considering Thor: The Dark World as the worst in the trilogy.

Sharing further news of his own self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic on Twitter, Gunn told fans he was using toilet paper with Michael Rooker’s face on it.

James Gunn recently shared an update with fans concerning footage from The Suicide Squad, which has finished filming.

It would have been expected for clips to premiere at Comic-Con, but following the convention’s cancellation Gunn told fans on Instagram it was “likely” new footage would still be released this year.