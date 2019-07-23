James Gunn explains how ‘Thor 4’ fits into the ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ timeline

He's also reassured us that 'Guardians 3' is still actually happening

James Gunn has confirmed how two of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s biggest upcoming films relate to one another, and how they fit into the franchise’s ever-twisting timeline.

The director told a fan on Instagram that Thor: Love and Thunder will take place before the third film in his Guardians Of The Galaxy series.

The fourth Thor film was announced last week at San Diego Comic-Con along with a host of other additions to ‘Phase 4’ of the MCU. Taika Waititi will return to direct after the acclaimed Thor: Ragnarok, with its follow-up to be released in November 2021.

Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 was not among the release dates confirmed last week, with some fans speculating that the film might not be happening at all.

However Gunn, who was controversially fired and later re-hired as director, reassured fans that the film would still be released once he’s finished work on the second Suicide Squad film for DC.

Meanwhile, Marvel also announced at Comic-Con that next year’s standalone Black Widow film will see the introduction of classic villain Taskmaster.

While casting for the character is yet to be revealed, a panel revealed that Florence Pugh will play Natasha Romanoff’s surrogate sister Yelena Belova and Rachel Weisz has been cast as the leader of the super-spy training facility where Romanoff initially learnt her trade.

The Eternals, a Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings were also among the new films to be confirmed for Phase 4.