Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has shared his ranking of two key Marvel franchises with fans on Twitter.

Quoting a tweet from actor and comedian Ben Schwartz ranking the Back to the Future and Indiana Jones films, Gunn gave his own opinions on Iron Man and Thor, as well as American Pie and the Bourne films.

With no further explanation, Gunn shared his rankings, considering Iron Man to be the best in the trilogy, followed by Iron Man 3, then Iron Man 2.

For Thor, Gunn named Thor: Ragnarok as the best, followed by Thor, considering Thor: The Dark World as the worst in the trilogy.

That said, Iron Man and American Pie do this (1,3,2). The Bourne movies and Thor go 3,1,2. https://t.co/Gy8Voztmyi — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 13, 2020

Sharing news of his own self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic on Twitter, Gunn told fans he was using toilet paper with Michael Rooker’s face on it.

“I bought a bunch of these rolls of toilet paper as a joke when Rooker came over for Christmas a couple years ago,” Gunn wrote on Twitter, following shortages in supermarkets around the world.

“I put them in all the bathrooms of the house. I never thought we were actually going to have to use them, but here we are.”

Gunn is currently working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, after months of controversy during which the director was fired from the project following the re-emergence of old tweets making jokes about paedophilia and rape.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is currently scheduled for a worldwide release in 2021, with a specific date yet to be confirmed.