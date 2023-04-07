James Gunn hints at future DC-Marvel crossover: “I’d be lying to say we haven’t discussed it”

Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn has hinted that a potential DC–Marvel crossover could happen in the future.

In a new interview with Empire magazine Gunn spoke about the crossover as he will soon head to DC to head up their film operations. His Marvel film Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 is due to arrive in cinemas next month.

Speaking about a possible DC-MCU crossover, Gunn told the publication: “I’m certain that’s more likely now that I’m in charge [at DC]. Who knows?”

While he mooted the idea, Gunn said that such a crossover would take some time.

“That’s many years away, though,” he continued. “I think we have to establish what we’re doing [at DC] first.”

However, he said there have already been “discussions” about the project. “I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun.”

Last month Gunn was confirmed as the director of an upcoming Superman film titled Superman: Legacy at DC Studios.

Gunn’s attachment to the film was confirmed via a Hollywood Reporter article on March 15. The filmmaker had previously announced the upcoming movie in late January alongside a fresh slate of DC films.

Gunn wrote on Twitter: “Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, ‘Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.’ I hadn’t realised.”

“I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved.

“Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centring around Superman’s heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes.”

He added: “Just because I write something doesn’t mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude. But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I’m incredibly excited as we begin this journey.”

In addition to directing duties Gunn will also be writing the script for the film, which is expected to arrive on July 11, 2025.

The film will also be the first major project to release from DC with Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm since they were appointed as co-CEOs of DC Studios.