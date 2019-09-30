The Marvel flick is now reportedly set for a 2022 release

It seems like the new instalment of Guardians Of The Galaxy won’t start production any time soon – not until its director, James Gunn, is done with his other superhero project, The Suicide Squad.

As Comicbook.com reports, Gunn recently confirmed to a fan that he won’t begin work on the Marvel franchise until his current movie for DC and Warner Bros. has been filmed and edited.

“Hey James, quick question and correct me if I’m wrong. Are you filming Suicide Squad then going to do Guardians 3 afterwards?” a fan asked in the comments section on Gunn’s Instagram yesterday (September 29).

To which Gunn replied: “You are correct.” He then added, “But I won’t start on Vol 3 [of the Guardians] until after Squad is finished editing, not filming.”

Filming for The Suicide Squad began earlier this month, shortly after Gunn revealed the movie’s full cast, which includes SNL’s Pete Davidson, Idris Elba and former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi.

Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney, who previously appeared as Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang respectively in David Ayer’s 2016 supervillain movie, will reprise their roles in Gunn’s reboot. Other previous cast members on board for Gunn’s film include Viola Davis and Joel Kinnaman.

Gunn was reinstated by Marvel as director of Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 in March. The filmmaker was previously let go in July 2018 over a series of old offensive tweets.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled for release on August 6, 2021. Meanwhile, Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 will reportedly be released in 2022 instead.