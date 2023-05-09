James Gunn receives PETA award for “spotlighting animal testing cruelty” in ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn has received the People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals’ (PETA) Not A Number award for his portrayal of animal testing cruelty in his latest Marvel film.

Announced yesterday (May 8) via the official PETA website, the organisation wrote that Gunn was being honoured with the award for “showing audiences that Rocket Raccoon’s origin story isn’t out of Knowhere — cruel, callous, and cold-blooded experiments on animals are real, and they’re happening right now.”

Portions of the film, which follows Rocket’s (voiced by Bradley Cooper) past as a test subject where he was tortured through multiple experiments.

Advertisement

PETA’s Senior Vice President Lisa Lange wrote in a statement: “Through Rocket, James Gunn has put a face, a name, and a personality on the millions of vulnerable animals being cycled through laboratories as we speak. PETA is celebrating this as the best animal rights film of the year for helping audiences see animas as individuals and suggesting that just because we can experiment on them doesn’t mean we should”.

In a three star review of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, NME wrote: “This is definitely one film made for the fans. If you’ve been paying close enough attention to clearly remember Peter’s last minutes on Earth, why Gamora is here despite dying, and when a talking dog joined the group, you will probably get more from this than the casual fan.”

“The less dedicated viewer should be reasonably entertained, although maybe wish for the days when the laughs outnumbered the tears.”