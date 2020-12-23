James Gunn recalls Marvel exec’s doubts over Bradley Cooper in ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

James Gunn has recalled a Marvel executive questioning how he was using Bradley Cooper in the original Guardians Of The Galaxy movie.

The actor voices Rocket Raccoon in the film series, but uses a voice that is barely recognisable to his normal speaking voice.

Director Gunn shared the anecdote on Twitter after a fan asked him how Cooper came to be cast as the character.

“One exec – who is no longer with Marvel Studios/Disney – saw an early cut & said “Why did we pay money for Bradley Cooper if he doesn’t even sound like Bradley Cooper!?” Gunn wrote.

“I was like, ‘we hired him because he’s a great ACTOR. That’s the point! He’s creating a CHARACTER!” See the tweet below now.

Gunn will return as writer and director on the third Guardians film but, earlier this year, suggested it could be his last as director, as well as the final one with the current line-up of superheroes.

“It’s probably my last one, and probably the last with the current team,” he said in response to a fan on Twitter. “But you never know!”

The film isn’t expected to be released until 2022, with Gunn confirming previously that he wouldn’t begin work on it until he had finished editing DC’s The Suicide Squad.

Meanwhile, Marvel confirmed earlier this month that Guardians character Star-Lord is bisexual. The hero’s sexual preferences were revealed in a new instalment of the comic book series titled ‘I Shall Make You A Star-Lord’, which shows him to be in a polyamorous relationship with a man and a woman.