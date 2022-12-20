James Gunn responds to Superman backlash, says DC Studios’ choices are “based upon what we believe is best for the story”

James Gunn, who last month assumed his new position as co-CEO and chairperson of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, has responded to backlash concerning some of his recent decisions at the company.

Last week, Henry Cavill revealed he would not be returning to the role of Superman following a recent meeting with Gunn and Safran, after he announced in October he would be reprising the role on DC’s orders. Around the same time, Cavill announced he had quit Netflix series The Witcher, with Liam Hemsworth set to take over the role as Geralt in season four.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone,” Cavill – who starred as Clark Kent in 2013’s Man of Steel, 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and 2017’s Justice League – wrote in a statement on December 15. “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman.”

“The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that,” Cavill continued. “James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

Gunn later confirmed the news, saying the next Superman film in the DCEU will focus on “an earlier part” of Clark Kent’s life. “But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future,” he added.

Now, in a lengthy tweet thread, Gunn has addressed the “certain minority of people online” who have been “uproarious & unkind, to say the least” in the wake of the Superman decision.

“Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years,” Gunn continued. “Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind.”

Gunn went on to say that “disrespectful outcry” would “never, ever affect” he and Safran’s choices. “We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us.”

“But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC.”

News of Cavill’s departure came shortly after Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 filmmaker Patty Jenkins released a statement in which she addressed a planned third film in the series being cancelled by DC Studios.

“I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding that there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time,” Jenkins wrote. “DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”