James Gunn reveals full cast for ‘The Suicide Squad’, confirming roles for Pete Davidson, Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi and more

Writer and director of the forthcoming The Suicide Squad movie James Gunn has shared the full cast of the film, with a number of surprise additions.

Taika Waititi, who has acted and directed for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, switches allegiances to DC for an unspecified role, while Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis and Joel Kinnaman will reprise their characters from the 2016 original.

Confirming a number of rumours, the likes of SNL star Pete Davidson, former Doctor Who lead Peter Capaldi, John Cena and Idris Elba will all appear in the new film.

“Don’t get too attached,” the director Tweeted, indicating that not all of the cast will make it to the end of the movie.

It was previously rumoured that Elba would take over from Will Smith in playing the role of Deadshot, but in April a source said that the team behind the movie didn’t want it to seem like they were disrespecting Smith by replacing him with someone else, and that Deadshot won’t appear at all.

John Cena is rumoured to be playing Peacemaker, while Peter Capaldi has hinted that his character is “going to be completely bald.”

Earlier this year, Gunn teased the new Suicide Squad on social media with a photo of himself working on a sketch. “My beautiful storyboards are back,” he wrote, along with the hashtag #TheSuicideSquad and three question marks and an arrow pointing at the drawing.