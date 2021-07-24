James Gunn reveals the touching reason he always includes a post-credits scene in his films

James Gunn has revealed the reason why he always includes a touching post-credits scene in his film.

In a series of tweets responding to fan questions, Gunn, whose film The Suicide Squad is released next week (July 30), revealed that he always includes a post-credits scene so that the audience stay around to see the full list of people who worked on the film.

In response to one fan question, Gunn replied: “The grips & gaffers & PAs & roto artists & so on committed months of their lives to the movie you’re watching for a lot less money & praise than me & the actors. So read their names!

“This is why I’ll always have something after the credits for people who stay.”

He also confirmed that The Suicide Squad would get a post-credits scene on its release.

No more trailers, sorry. There are many clips & commercials coming out but beware: Everything in #TheSuicideSquad is a spoiler. I tried to reveal only what was necessary. But be careful what you watch/read online in the next couple weeks if you want to avoid spoilers.🙏💣🤯 https://t.co/dCzB8VaRD6 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 23, 2021

Yes, there is a scene after the credits roll so be sure to stay for that. https://t.co/MrJCSwAYyl — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 23, 2021

No. As far as I’m aware there is one shot in some trailers not in the film (I cut it from the film pretty late in the game), but I think that’s it. #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/Kqzs0rkKRF — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 23, 2021

Gunn confirmed that no more trailers for the film would be incoming and warned fans that “everything in The Suicide Squad is a spoiler” and that they should “be careful what you watch/read online in the next couple of weeks if you want to avoid spoilers.”

Gunn said one clip that appeared in a previous trailer had been cut “late in the game” and that he’s “tried to reveal only what was necessary” in the trailers that had been shared.

The Suicide Squad has garnered glowing reviews from critics, who caught a preview of the film ahead of its UK release on July 30. It will be released in both US theatres and on HBO Max on August 6.

Journalist Eric Goldman tweeted that the film “delightfully, gleefully goes all out with mayhem, gore, profanity and naughtiness”.

Many took to the humour and heart in Gunn’s screenplay, with entertainment reporter Germain Lussier writing: “The Suicide Squad is as funny, irreverent and violent as promised. What I liked best, though, was its heart. Gunn really balances the silly and the serious in a way that the two compliment each other really well. ”