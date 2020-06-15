Guardians of the Galaxy’s James Gunn has said that the third film will “probably” be his last as director, as well as the final one with the current lineup of superheroes.

Gunn, who previously helmed the first two movies in the Marvel series – released in 2014 and 2017 – is set to return to the fold for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

However, when asked by a fan on Instagram (via ScreenRant) whether the next movie will be “the last one” or if there may be more in the future, Gunn said that it would likely be his final outing.

“It’s probably my last one, and probably the last with the current team,” he replied. “But you never know!”

Production on the third Guardians movie – which is expected to be out in 2022 – is yet to begin, with Gunn previously confirming that he wouldn’t begin work until editing on his next movie The Suicide Squad was completed. He has also assured fans that Vol. 3 will not be delayed by the coronavirus.

Gunn was reinstated as director on the Marvel film last year after being let go in 2018 over a series of old offensive tweets.

Last year, the director confirmed that there would be a character death in Vol. 3, replying to a fan: “I can’t remember ANY comic book film where someone didn’t die!”

Meanwhile, Guardians actor Michael Rooker has admitted that he would like to return to Marvel in another role following his character Yondu’s death in the second film.

Asked if he would like to reprise Yondu, he told Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum: “No way, I’m dead. I’m dead. My character is dead.”

Rooker then added: “I would play something else, I wouldn’t mind. I would play something else, but why would I want to play Yondu? Yondu had a wonderful… amazing sendoff that you would ever want in cinematic Marvel history. My god, dude, why do you want to spoil that by bringing the character back now?”

“There’s consequences when you die, you’re supposed to stay dead!” Rooker added. “What the hell you coming back for? Why are they bringing all these schmucks back? Give me a break. Move on, do another movie.”