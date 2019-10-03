James Gunn shares first look at ‘The Suicide Squad’ script

The director's first DC movie will arrive in 2021

James Gunn has shared a first look at the script for his upcoming The Suicide Squad movie.

The director will helm the forthcoming DC Comics film, which will star Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and more.

Posting on Twitter, Gunn shared a snap of the cover of the script. The cover is dark orange and reads: “THE SUICIDE SQUAD written by James Gunn”. He posted the image alongside the hashtags #HeyHoLetsGo and #TheSuicideSquad. See the post below now.

The Ramones-referencing hashtag has some fans asking for a punk soundtrack to the movie. “Punk soundtrack punk soundtrack punk soundtrack punk soundtrack pleeeaase!” wrote one person. “The Ramones will be in the playlist ?!!!” asked another. Details of the film’s music have yet to be confirmed.

Last week, Gunn confirmed that he would not begin production on Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 until The Suicide Squad has been edited. The third Guardians movie was initially scheduled for release in 2021 but could now be moved back to 2022.

Filming for The Suicide Squad began last month. The movie won’t be a sequel to David Ayers’ 2016 film Suicide Squad, with Warner Bros saying in 2018 Gunn would bring “a completely fresh take” to the franchise.

The full cast for the movie was announced in September, including new additions such as SNL’s Pete Davidson, former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi, and Idris Elba. It was previously rumoured that Elba would take over from Will Smith as Deadshot. However, in April, a source said that the team behind the movie didn’t want it to seem like they were disrespecting Smith by replacing him with someone else and that Deadshot won’t appear at all.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 6, 2021.