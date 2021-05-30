The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has revealed a new image from the forthcoming DC film.

Sharing the shot on Instagram, Gunn captioned the post: “Squad Undercover in Corto Maltese: Ratcatcher 2, The Thinker, Bloodsport, & Polka Dot Man in #TheSuicideSquad” – alluding to the characters played by Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba and David Dastmalchian in the film respectively.

The DC movie will serve as a “soft reboot” of the 2016 film Suicide Squad, which was directed by David Ayer, and follows the assorted characters as they are sent to the island of Corto Maltese as part of the secret Task Force X.

The film boasts an impressive cast, also including Margot Robbie, Taika Waititi, Sylvester Stallone, and John Cena. It is due for release in UK cinemas on July 30, a week in advance of the US cinematic and HBO Max release on August 6.

Check out the latest still from The Suicide Squad below:

In February, shortly after Gunn confirmed that the new film was finished, Jared Leto addressed speculation about his on-set behaviour while making 2016’s Suicide Squad.

The actor took on the role of the Joker in the DC movie, though co-star Viola Davis claimed around the time it was released that he sent a dead pig to his fellow castmates, as well as a live black rat to Margot Robbie.

Discussing the claims in an interview with GQ, Leto clarified: “It’s also interesting how this stuff all takes on a life of its own. I never gave Margot Robbie a dead rat. That’s just, that’s not true. I actually gave her a lot of – I found this place in Toronto that had great vegan cinnamon buns, and that was a very common thing.”

Leto also described working on Suicide Squad as “an incredible opportunity”, adding: “I guess it’s this generation’s version of taking on an infamous Shakespearean character. Lots of people played the part before, lots of people [will play] it in the future, so it’s an opportunity to do something new and to explore challenging territory.”

Meanwhile, James Gunn has revealed he receives threats daily from fans over the potential deaths of characters in his films.