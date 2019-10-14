James Gunn teases that a big death is coming in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

"I can't remember ANY comic book film where someone didn't die!"

Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 writer James Gunn has hinted that there will be a character death in the film.

Last month, it was revealed that Gunn is holding off on work on the film until his upcoming film The Suicide Squad has been edited, but he’s still been dropping hints as to where the film might be heading.

Responding to a fan on Instagram, Gunn implied that there would be a character death in the film.

The fan asked Gunn whether a character would die in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy, to which he replied: “I can’t remember ANY comic book film where someone didn’t die!” See the interaction below.

Gunn was reinstated by Marvel as director of Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 in March after being previously let go in July 2018 over a series of old offensive tweets.

The film will reportedly be released in 2022, with The Suicide Squad arriving the year before.

In a review of Guardians Of The Galaxy 2, NME’s Nick Levine called the film “a very watchable second slice of intergalactic fun,” saying: “Despite its infectious sense of fun, the film is dimmed a little by over-familiarity and a lack of urgency: the film’s main threat only really materialises in the final third of its 135-minute runtime.

“This doesn’t prevent it from being another very watchable comic book romp, but it does make Vol. 2 feel less vital than it should be.”