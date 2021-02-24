James Gunn teases future Harley Quinn project with Margot Robbie

James Gunn has teased the possibility of a future Harley Quinn project starring Margot Robbie.

Robbie, who last starred as Harley in 2020’s Birds Of Prey, will reprise her role in this year’s The Suicide Squad, which will be the first DC movie directed by James Gunn.

Gunn, known for his work on Marvel‘s Guardians Of The Galaxy films, last year stated that Harley Quinn is his “favourite DC character” and that Robbie is “probably the best actor I’ve ever worked with.”

Yesterday (February 23), Gunn took to Instagram to field questions from fans. One question asked was if he would be working with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in the future.

Gunn replied: “Margot and I discussed this just the other day. We will have to see what happens!”

Margot Robbie and James Gunn have been discussing a future Harley Quinn project 👀 pic.twitter.com/e5K4tQ5H7o — Harley Quinn Updates (@HarleyMovieNews) February 23, 2021

Gunn answered more questions from fans last week on Twitter. He was asked: “What’s a decision you had to fight tooth and nail for on a movie? Like looking back you still wonder why did the studio fight so hard against it?”

“I’d say hiring @DaveBautista on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1,” Gunn answered. “The first thing Kevin Feige told me after seeing the first cut is how right I was about him.”

I’d say hiring @DaveBautista on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1. The first thing Kevin Feige told me after seeing the first cut is how right I was about him. https://t.co/Bl487SSekN — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 19, 2021

