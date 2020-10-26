James Gunn teases major DC character deaths in ‘The Suicide Squad’

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has teased some possible character deaths in his upcoming reboot.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director will be helming the DC franchise following David Ayer’s previous take on the villainous collective, with original stars such as Margot Robbie and Viola Davis all returning.

Comparing the film to Guardians, Gunn hinted to Empire that there will be some deaths coming, saying: “I think you know, from pretty close to the beginning, that all of the Guardians are good – apart from Nebula, who’s the outlier.

“But in The Suicide Squad, some of the characters end up being good, some end up being terrible. They don’t just get in fights and say they’re going to kill each other, they actually do get in fights and kill each other. You really don’t know who’s going to live and who’s going to die. I was given full freedom to kill anyone – and I mean anyone – by DC.”

Despite the largely negative reception of the 2016 film, Gunn did have praise for Ayer, particularly his casting choices. “Listen, David Ayer’s gotten trouble for the movie,” he said. “I know it didn’t come out how David wanted it to come out.

“But he did one really, really great thing, and that is he picked fantastic actors to work with, and he dealt with these actors in building their characters in a really deep and fearless way. It’s something David definitely deserves to be lauded for, and it’s definitely added to this movie.”

Gunn also stressed that his upcoming film is “its own thing”, adding: “It does not contradict the first movie, I don’t think. It might in some small ways… I don’t know….”

Alongside Robbie, Davis, Jai Courtney and Joel Kinnaman, The Suicide Squad will also star Idris Elba, Pete Davidson, John Cena, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng and more, and is scheduled for release in on August 6, 2021.