James Gunn says ‘The Suicide Squad’ is “fully finished”

James Gunn has said work on The Suicide Squad is “fully finished” while answering questions from fans on Twitter.

The DC movie will serve as a “soft reboot” of the 2016 film Suicide Squad, which was directed by David Ayer.

A fan asked Gunn, who is helming the new movie, on Twitter earlier this week: “How much of this movie will be what you want it to be? Warner Bros. has a knack for editing a movie into shit.”

The director replied: “#TheSuicideSquad is fully finished and cut and I made every single choice and they never once even slightly interfered.”

He added that, while the studio gave him few notes, the ones he was given were “usually good and minor”, and that he was free to take them or leave them. “Warners was creatively amazing,” he said.

Currently, The Suicide Squad is set for release on August 6, 2021 and will feature an all-star cast, including Margot Robbie, Taika Waititi, Idris Elba, Pete Davidson, Viola Davis, John Cena and more.

Sylvester Stallone will also appear in the film and was one of the last stars to be confirmed. The actor shared the news in a since-deleted video on his Instagram in November, before posting a screenshot of an article announcing his casting in another post.

“Working with this incredible Director on this astounding project has made this an amazing year,” he captioned the second post. “I am a very lucky man to be surrounded by such talent.”

Gunn has previously teased the potential deaths of some major DC characters in the film. “In The Suicide Squad, some of the characters end up being good, some end up being terrible,” he said in an interview.

“They don’t just get in fights and say they’re going to kill each other, they actually do get in fights and kill each other. You really don’t know who’s going to live and who’s going to die. I was given full freedom to kill anyone – and I mean anyone – by DC.”