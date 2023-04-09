James Mangold’s upcoming new Star Wars film is about “the discovery of the Force”

James Mangold has opened up about his upcoming Star Wars film, which he says is about “the discovery of the Force”.

This week (April 7) Star Wars confirmed that three new films are in the works for the franchise, the first of which will be directed by Mangold, who has also directed this year’s upcoming Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.

According to LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who appeared at this year’s Star Wars Celebration in London, the film will explore “the first Jedi to wield the force”.

Speaking to Empire, Mangold has opened up more about the film and when it will be set.

He said: “It takes place 25,000 years before Episode IV, and it’s about the discovery of the Force.

“I told Kathy [Kennedy] I wanted to make a kind of Bible movie, a kind of Ten Commandments of Star Wars – kind of a Cecil B DeMille film about the arrival of the Force, and that’s what I’ve been pecking away at between press events. That’s the idea.”

He continued: “It’s a movie that both connects to the worlds we know, but is also far enough away from it that I think there’s a lot of opportunities to tell a story freely, also…and not be so incredibly tied in by the knots and different story strands that are already in place.”

The second new Star Wars film will be directed by The Mandalorian co-creator Dave Filoni. This film will tie into The Mandalorian universe and will be a “cinematic event” about the “escalating war between the Imperial remnant and the New Republic.” It will be set between Return Of The Jedi and The Force Awakens.

The final film will be helmed by Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and will move 15 years beyond The Rise Of Skywalker. This film will be set in an era described as the “New Jedi Order” and will see the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey.

Ridley also appeared at the convention to confirm her role in the project. She said: “I am so so thrilled to be at the celebrations with you all in London. Thank you Sharmeen for having me back, I’m very thrilled to be continuing this journey.”

Earlier this year, Ridley hinted that her character could return to the Star Wars franchise.

Speaking to IMDb at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Ridley was asked if she would return to the franchise – in response she said: “I mean, I’m open to a phone call – I am looking for employment.”

Despite wrapping up her role in the Star Wars universe with 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, the British actor has been keeping her pulse on some of the movies’ spin-offs.

Asked by The Wrap if she’d watched the acclaimed series The Mandalorian, Ridley admitted: “I haven’t watched all of them, but it’s just because of timing and stuff like that. But yeah, I mean the work everyone’s doing is amazing/ I worked with Pedro Pascal and I was like, ‘This is really cool; he’s the Mandalorian.’ I still find it all very exciting.”

Ridley has also starred in three feature films since she wrapped up her work on Star Wars. She’s starred alongside Tom Holland in Chaos Walking, The Bubble, and the forthcoming Sometimes I Think About Dying.