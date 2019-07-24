James Marsden’s role as Burt Reynolds was cut from Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

It's believed that Marsden's scenes were cut from the finished film.

It’s been confirmed that James Marsden was originally set to portray Burt Reynolds in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The Dead To Me actor was announced as part of Tarantino’s latest in June 2018, but his role was never revealed at the time. Now, Collider reveals that Marsden was cast as screen legend Burt Reynolds, who himself was going to co-star in Once Upon a Time, although he died before filming his role.

The film is set against the backdrop of ’60’s Hollywood and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as TV star Rick Dalton and his stunt-double Cliff Booth. It’s a period when Reynolds himself was a familiar face – appearing in 50 episodes of Gunsmoke before his career resurgence in films such as Smokey & The Bandit.

Reynolds was originally set to play Manson Family ranch owner George Spahnin, prior to his death in September 2018. The role was subsequently taken by Bruce Dern.

Tarantino also recently revealed that he was contacted by Roman Polanski, after learning that his relationship with his late wife Sharon Tate was depicted in the film.

“After it was finished, he got wind of it and he reached out through a mutual friend,” Tarantino explained. “That friend called me and said, so what’s up with this? He said that Roman wasn’t mad. He didn’t call up irate or anything. He was just curious.”

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood hits cinemas on August 14.