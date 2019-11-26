James McAvoy often told he’s “too short” for Hollywood roles

The actor is currently starring in the new 'His Dark Materials' TV show

James McAvoy has revealed that he’s missed out on multiple Hollywood roles because of his height.

The star, who’s currently in the TV adaptation of His Dark Materials, has repeatedly been told he’s “too short” for certain roles.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the 5ft 7in McAvoy spoke of his experiences regarding his height, saying: “As a shorter man, I sometimes get told I’m too short for a role.

“Or even when I get a role, I’m made to feel like, well, of course, we’re going to have to do something about that,” he continued.

McAvoy, who is 5ft 7in, also said that a person playing his female love interest once questioned if he was the right person for the role.

McAvoy went on to say that an unnamed co-star, who played his female love interest in a past project, questioned if he should have been cast in the role, “because nobody would believe [he] would be with someone like her.”

“That was a kick in the nuts,” he reflected. “I was like, ‘All right, now I’ve got to pretend that I really like you for eight more weeks. This is going to be really tough, because you’re so far up yourself.’ It got really interesting, that relationship.”

“Sometimes you’re made to feel like you’re not good-looking enough to get a role.”

In an NME review of the first episode of His Dark Materials, Alex Flood called the new show “a magnificent retelling of Philip Pullman’s fantasy epic,” adding: “His Dark Materials will please a lot of people, sure, but it’s more interested in doing justice to its fabulous source material. An approach that’s served it well, so far.”