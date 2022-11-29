James McAvoy shares his “biggest criticism” of X-Men films

James McAvoy has shared his biggest criticism of the X-Men film franchise.

The actor played Charles Xavier across four films in the series, beginning with 2011’s X-Men: First Class and ending with 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

McAvoy discussed his involvement in the franchise with GQ, where he explained his biggest gripe was the evolution of Xavier and Magneto (Michael Fassbender).

“My biggest criticism of what we did throughout the four movies was that after the first movie, we didn’t take advantage of the relationship between [Xavier and Magneto], which really formed the backbone of the first film. So it was like, why did we just eject that massive weapon?”

Despite this hang-up, McAvoy was positive overall about his experience with superhero movies and 20th Century Fox – who were later acquired by Disney.

“It was one of the most positive experiences I’ve had with a studio,” McAvoy added. “I don’t really [see them as just] money gigs. Days Of Future Past I think is one of the better films that I’ve been involved in.”

The actor also addressed rumours of a possible cameo in Marvel’s crossover event Avengers: Secret Wars, set to be released in 2026.

“I’ve definitely not got the call,” McAvoy said about the rumours. “And if I did I would definitely not be telling you.”

Marvel’s next release is Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which will kick off the studio’s Phase Five slate on February 17, 2023.