Jamie Dornan says he used to be “quite jealous” of Robert Pattinson

Jamie Dornan has admitted he used to be “quite jealous” of Robert Pattinson’s success early in his career.

Appearing alongside his Heart Of Stone co-stars Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt in an interview with Wired, Dornan reflected on his long-time friendship with Pattinson.

“I’ve known Rob forever, he’s a really good friend,” Dornan said. “I love him. I think he’s one of the most interesting, exciting actors around.

“I probably at one point was quite jealous of him, like early on when we were all friends back in London and Rob was just like going places and we sort of weren’t.”

He added: “I think he’s amazing, the nicest guy in the world.”

Pattinson had his breakthrough role in 2008’s Twilight, where he played lead vampire Edward Cullen. Since then, he’s starred in acclaimed films Good Time, The Lighthouse, Tenet and took on the role of Bruce Wayne in 2022’s The Batman.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in March last year, Dornan explained how Pattinson’s success in Twilight caused a small wedge between him and his other UK actor friends.

“I think with Rob it’s always been like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, ‘Does he really fit in with us?’ Because we were not working and he’s working all the time,” Dornan said. “He did Twilight and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us.”

Dornan achieved his breakthrough in the 2013 crime series The Fall opposite Gillian Anderson. He’s since earned international fame as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades Of Grey franchise, along with roles in Belfast and 2022 series The Tourist.

Pattinson is set to reprise his role of Batman in an upcoming sequel, also directed by Matt Reeves. He also stars in the next film from Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, titled Mickey 17, opposite Steven Yeun and Naomi Ackie.