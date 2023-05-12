Jamie Foxx out of hospital and recuperating following medical complication

Jamie Foxx has left hospital and is continuing to recuperate after suffering a “medical complication” last month.

The actor and singer’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, took to Instagram on Friday (May 12) to dismiss a report stating that his loved ones were preparing for the worst.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she wrote. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

She added: “We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Corinne shared the news of Foxx’s medical emergency on April 12. She did not specify the cause or nature of his condition.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family.”

Foxx — who is widely recognised for his roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained and the Spider-Man franchise – was shooting a film in Atlanta when he was taken ill. Although little explanation has been officially shared, some publications, including TMZ suggested that Foxx was first taken to a medical facility in Georgia on Tuesday (April 11).

The film that Foxx was working on at the time was an upcoming comedy, made for Netflix, called Back In Action. The film also stars Cameron Diaz and will be the first movie she has appeared in since her retirement almost a decade ago.

Previously, the two worked together in films Annie (2014) and sports drama Any Given Sunday (1999). Back In Action will also feature Andrew Scott and Jamie Demetriou.

Foxx, who is aged 55, won the Best Bctor Oscar in 2005 for his portrayal of the pianist and singer Ray Charles in biopic, Ray. He was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor the same year, for his role in Tom Cruise-led drama Collateral.

Last October, Kanye West revealed that he would like Foxx to play him if a film about his life were ever made.