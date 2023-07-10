Jamie Foxx spotted in public for the first time since suffering “medical complication”

Jamie Foxx is finally out and about.

Following the actor’s hospitalisation in April for an undisclosed “medical complication”, Foxx was seen in public for the first time over the weekend. In a video obtained and shared by TMZ, Jamie Foxx was seen on a yacht cruising down the Chicago river, waving to fans in the process.

Watch the short clip below.

Jamie Foxx looks healthy as he waves to fans from a boat (via @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/61MH1Di1QC — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 9, 2023

Foxx hasn’t been seen in public since he was admitted to hospital in April for an unspecified “medical complication”. His daughter, Corinne Foxx, later confirmed in May that he had been out of hospital “for weeks” and was “recuperating”.

Jamie Foxx has only acknowledged the incident in an Instagram post from May 3, where he thanked fans for their support. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote.

Due to the incident, Nick Cannon replaced Foxx as host on Beat Shazam for the show’s sixth season. He’s also been absent from the press tour for They Cloned Tyrone, which is set to be released on Netflix on July 21.

While details surrounding Foxx’s “medical complications” have yet to be shared, podcast host and gossip columnist A.J. Benza claimed in June that Foxx was “partially paralysed and blind” after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

A spokesperson for Foxx has since dismissed the claim, telling NBC in an emailed statement that the rumour is “completely inaccurate.”