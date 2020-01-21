Jamie Foxx has responded to the award season’s predominately white list of nominees in 2020.

BAFTA nominated exclusively white actors across all categories for the upcoming awards, while this year’s Oscars feature just one person of colour, with Cynthia Erivo up for Best Actress for her role in Harriet.

Discussing the release of their new film Just Mercy with NME, Foxx and co-star and producer Michael B. Jordan shared their reaction to this year’s #OscarsSoWhite conversation.

“What we want to do is keep doing movies,” said Foxx. “We don’t do movies for awards.”

“We were also nominated for the NAACP [National Association for the Advancement of Colored People] Image Award, which is fantastic for us.”

Just Mercy tells the story of lawyer Bryan Stevenson who devoted his life to helping innocent death row inmates, here played by Michael B. Jordan opposite Jamie Foxx as one of his clients, Walter McMillian.

On what impact awards have, Foxx said: “Anything that we get is shared, because we want to get the word out.”

The actor also praised those who were nominated. Just Mercy was snubbed by all major awards bodies, but has been receiving positive reviews. NME’s Amon Warmann praised the film for its “powerful, emotional punch.”

“We want to be respectful of the nominees who have been nominated,” said Foxx. “It’s their time, we don’t want to cloud that. We keep moving.”

‘Just Mercy’ is in cinemas now