A spokesperson for Jamie Foxx has dismissed the claim that the actor was left “paralysed and blind” by a COVID-19 vaccine.

In early April, it was revealed that the Oscar-winner had been hospitalised following an unspecified “medical complication“. Following weeks of speculation, his daughter, Corinne Foxx, confirmed that he had left hospital and was “recuperating”.

While the nature of Foxx’s medical emergency has not been officially confirmed, podcast host and gossip columnist A.J. Benza claimed to know exactly what happened to the actor, citing his source as “somebody in the room”.

Appearing on the Ask Dr. Drew podcast, Benza said: “Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it. The blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralysed and blind.”

A spokesperson for Foxx has since dismissed the claim, telling NBC in an emailed statement that the rumour is “completely inaccurate.”

Since Benza shared his claim, Foxx has become a figurehead of the ant-vax movement, with a number of conservative commentators using the rumours to support their own claims about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Charlie Kirk, co-founder of the conservative nonprofit organisation Turning Point USA, tweeted on June 1: “Those of us who spoke against the mRNA shot were attacked in every imaginable way. I am infuriated a decent person like Jamie Foxx fell victim to Big Pharma because a movie set is still dumb enough to mandate their cash cow clot shot.”

While it has not been confirmed, several media outlets have reported that Foxx suffered a stroke on the set of his upcoming film, Back In Action.

His current health status is currently unknown, but a thank you note was posted on his Instagram account on May 3. It read: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”