Jamie Lee Curtis confirms she isn’t returning for ‘Knives Out’ sequel

Jamie Lee Curtis has confirmed that she won’t be appearing in the forthcoming Knives Out sequel.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Netflix had acquired the rights to the next two Knives Out films in a deal reportedly worth $450 million (£327 million).

A sequel to Rian Johnson’s original 2019 film, which was a massive box office success, earning $311.4 million (£226 million) on a $40 million (£29 million) budget, was officially announced back in February 2020.

Advertisement

However, Curtis, who starred as Lynda Drysdale, the daughter of wealthy mystery writer Harlan Thrombey (played Christopher Plummer), has announced that neither she or the rest of her on-screen family will be appearing in the sequel.

“To clear up any rumours, the Thromby family is in family counselling and the therapist suggested they stay away from Benoit Blanc in the future,” she wrote on Instagram. “Linda was fine as she kicked her loafer wearing prick of a husband, sorry @donjohnson to the curb. The rest of them are hustling.”

She continued: “Ransom is apparently in the knitting sweater business, a new skill he picked up in the slammer. Joni has some vaginal scented bath bomb, Walt is self publishing his memoir. NONE of us will be joining Mr. Blanc in Greece. As the family spokesperson we wish the filmmakers all our best in their new venture.”

While Curtis won’t be returning for the next film, Daniel Craig is set to reprise his role as private detective Benoit Blanc. The sequel will be written and directed by Johnson, who was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at both the BAFTAs and the Oscars for the original Knives Out.

Advertisement

According to Deadline, the first Knives Out sequel will begin shooting on June 28 in Greece, and casting will begin immediately.

Meanwhile, Curtis has called Halloween Kills, the next film in the Halloween franchise, “a masterpiece”.

Speaking in a recent interview, the actor opened up about the upcoming slasher flick, saying that it reflects a lot of what went on last year with the Black Lives Matter movement.