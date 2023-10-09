Jamie Lee Curtis criticised for sharing a photo from Gaza after showing Israel support

Jamie Lee Curtis has received criticism online after sharing a photo from Gaza in a post supporting Israel.

It comes after Hamas operatives launched an attack against Israel over the weekend, with over 700 people in Israel and 600 people in Gaza confirmed to have died since the attacks were launched on Saturday (October 7), according to BBC News.

Curtis is among a number of celebrities who have shown support for Israel, the Oscar-winning actress sharing a picture of children looking to the sky, along with the caption “terror from the skies” and an Israeli flag, in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The picture in question was actually taken by Gaza-based photojournalist Samar Abu Elouf, who shared the post over the weekend with the description: “Palestinian families seek refuge with their children from the northern Gaza Strip to UNRWA schools inside Gaza City, children are afraid of the sound of bombing who hear it during their presence due to the events on the Strip’s borders.”

Curtis has since received criticism on social media over the post, one person writing: “Jamie Lee Curtis posted the picture to get sympathy for Israel when it’s literally Palestinian kids… you can’t make this up…”.

Another added: “Not that I expect Jamie Lee Curtis to be a reliable source but I’m baffled by her posting this picture, implying these are Israeli children based on her other posts and the flag, but tags the photographer who clearly says these are Palestinian children.”

A few more have shared their thoughts:

Among those killed were at least 260 people at the Paralello Universo festival in Re’im, Israel, with artist manager Rax Gaster recently describing the incident as like a “nightmare”.

“Around 6:30 in the morning we started hearing explosions,” he told Billboard. “We went out of the backstage and we saw a full bombardment everywhere. It was hundreds of rockets and mortars flying from everywhere and explosions all around us.”

He added: “Many friends are still missing, and we still don’t know where they are.

“We are a peaceful community, we are a musical community, we do it for the creation of fun. We only wanted to dance and have a good time and enjoy music together, and it turned into a nightmare.”

NME has reached out to Curtis’s representatives for comment.