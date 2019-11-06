Jamie Lee Curtis details cocaine-fuelled freebase session with dad Tony Curtis

The Hollywood star was speaking about her struggles with addiction

Jamie Lee Curtis has spoken about her problems with drug addiction in a new interview, and spoke about once taking cocaine and freebasing with her Dad, actor Tony Curtis.

Speaking as part of Variety‘s ‘Recovery’ issue, which sees stars talking about issues surrounding addiction, the actor discussed being 20 years sober and detailed one particular story from her past.

“I knew my dad had an issue because I had an issue and he and I shared drugs,” Curtis said, before expanding: “I did cocaine and freebased once with my dad. But that was the only time I did that, and I did that with him.”

She added that “drugs were very much a family problem”.

Continuing to discuss her addiction, Curtis said: “I was the wildly controlled drug addict and alcoholic. I never did it when I worked. I never took drugs before 5 p.m. I never, ever took painkillers at 10 in the morning.

“It was that sort of late afternoon and early evening — I like to refer to it as the warm-bath feeling of an opiate. It’s like the way you naturally feel when your body is cool, and you step into a warm bath, and you sink into it. That’s the feeling for me, what an opiate gave me, and I chased that feeling for a long time.”

Curtis is set to star in Halloween Kills, the latest instalment in the horror series, and shared a glimpse of progress on the film last month as filming began.

“I do not like horror movies,” she admitted to NME in an interview last year.

