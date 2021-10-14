Jamie Lee Curtis attended the Halloween Kills premiere this week dressed as her late mother’s iconic character from 1960’s Psycho.

The actor, best known for playing protagonist Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise, channelled Janet Leigh’s Marion Crane at the costume party premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday (October 12).

Along with the signature blue dress and blonde wig, Curtis also carried a bloodied shower curtain to emphasise the connection to Alfred Hitchcock’s horror classic.

Leigh passed away aged 77 in October 2004 following a year-long battle with vasculitis. Before her death, she starred in two horror films alongside her daughter: 1980’s The Fog from John Carpenter and 1998’s Halloween H20: 20 Years Later.

Halloween Kills is a direct sequel to 2018’s franchise reboot, which was a sequel to the original Halloween from 1978. This latest outing marks the 12th instalment in the series.

Curtis and Nick Castle reprise their roles as Laurie Strode and Michael Myers respectively, as the Haddonfield community come together to take down the masked killer.

In NME’s three-star review, the film is described as “a bit of a mess” but offers a “fun night out filled with gory action” – although it suffers by sidelining Curtis.

Elsewhere, the actor recently discussed the subject of plastic surgery and beauty filters on social media, believing it’s having a detrimental effect on a whole generation.

“The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty,” Curtis said.

“Once you mess with your face, you can’t get it back.”

Halloween Kills releases in UK cinemas on October 15.