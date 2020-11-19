Jamie Lee Curtis officiated a terminally ill Halloween superfan’s wedding in September.

29-year-old aspiring director Anthony Woodle was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in 2019.

As Deadline reports, Woodle, a horror superfan, had been in touch with Halloween producers Rough House Productions and ended up in conversation with Curtis about the upcoming Halloween Kills movie, and his plan to marry his longtime girlfriend Emilee.

Curtis then offered to officiate the wedding, which took place on September 13. Curtis held the ceremony over the phone while Woodle was in bed, with Emilee and his family present.

“Anthony and Emilee, all anyone is promised is this moment,” Curtis said during the ceremony, per Deadline.

“We live and we love in this moment. May the blessings of God rest upon you, may his peace abide with you, may her spirit illuminate your heart now, in this moment. With the power vested in me by the internet, it is my great pleasure to tell you that you are now married people.”

Woodle’s health deteriorated rapidly on the day of the service and he died at 11.17pm, less than an hour after Curtis held the ceremony.

The report also states that Woodle and Emilee were granted an early viewing of Halloween Kills, becoming the first two members of the public to see the 2021 film.

“That was the most I’ve seen him smile — during and after the movie,” Emilee told local news outlet Post and Courier.

In a recent interview, Curtis labelled Halloween Kills “a masterpiece”. Revealing that the film reflects a lot of what has been going on this year with the Black Lives Matter movement, she said: “The power, of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, [is] what the movie is [about].

“It’s really, really, really intense. It’s a masterpiece.”