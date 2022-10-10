Jamie Lee Curtis hasn’t seen any of the ‘Halloween’ movies

Jamie Lee Curtis has said she hasn’t watched any of the Halloween movies, including John Carpenter’s original 1978 classic.

The actor, best known for playing “scream queen” Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise, explained that she’s never watched back her work in the horror series during an interview with NME.

Asked about the connection between 1978’s Halloween and the birth of the slasher genre, Curtis said: “I’m not [a] fan of the movies. I’ve never seen any of them. None of them!”

She added: “It’s not my job. It’s your job! It’s your job to figure it all out. I can intellectualise these three movies particularly because there are trojan horses in all three movies. There’s a trojan horse of female expansion in 2018 [Halloween], there’s a trojan horse of mob violence and social uprising in the 2019 movie [Halloween Kills], and there’s a trojan horse of the infection and horrible understanding that in fact Michael Myers is not the only monster, that we are all monsters [in Halloween Ends].

“Those are the trojan horses in the middle of these three movies. I can talk about that but in the sense of the arc of the genre and the Halloween continuum – it’s not my job.”

Curtis has starred in six Halloween sequels since the 1978 original, including 1981’s Halloween II, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, Halloween Resurrection, and the reboot trilogy from director David Gordon Green, which concludes with the upcoming Halloween Ends.

The final installment in the trilogy is set four years after Michael Myers’ killing spree in Halloween Kills. A synopsis reads: “Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been since his last brutal rampage.

“Laurie, after allowing the spectre of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.”

Halloween Ends is scheduled to be released in cinemas on October 14.