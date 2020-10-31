Jamie Lee Curtis says ‘Halloween Kills’ is “a masterpiece”

Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis has called the franchise’s forthcoming sequel, Halloween Kills, “a masterpiece”.

Speaking in a new interview, the actor opened up about the upcoming slasher flick, saying that it reflects a lot of what has been going on this year with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“The power, of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, [is] what the movie is [about],” Curtis told SiriusXM.

She added that the David Gordon Green-directed film, which is a sequel to 2018’s Halloween, is “about a mob”, as it explores how trauma and tragedy “infects an entire community”.

“[But] when you see it, it’s a seething group of people moving through the story as a big angry group,” she explained. “It’s really, really, really intense. It’s a masterpiece.”

Watch Curtis’ interview below:

Halloween Kills is set to arrive in cinemas on October 15, 2021.

John Carpenter has promised that Halloween Kills will not disappoint slasher fans, describing the film as “intense and brutal”.

“The movie is something else,” Carpenter, who has directed numerous horror classics including the original 1978 Halloween, said in the interview. “It’s fun, intense and brutal, a slasher movie times one hundred, big time. It’s huge. I’ve never seen anything like this: the kill count!”

Meanwhile, a teaser trailer for the upcoming Halloween Kills was released this week.

The new clip sees the return of Tommy Doyle and Lindsey Wallace, the two children Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) was babysitting on the night of Michael Myers’ killing spree in the original 1978 film.