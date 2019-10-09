Jamie Lee Curtis shares first glimpse of ‘Halloween Kills’ as filming begins

Things are about to get spooky...

Jamie Lee Curtis has shared a first look at the upcoming Halloween sequel Halloween Kills.

The new film, out next year, is the first of two sequels, with Halloween Ends landing in 2021.

Whilst we’re all getting firmly into the Halloween spirit for 2019, Curtis is already looking forward to Halloween 2020 – Halloween Kills drops on October 15 next year – and has shared the first image from production on the film.

Sharing an on-set selfie, Curtis wrote “NEVER SAY DIE! First day back in the battle for my life!” confirming that filming has begun on the sequel.

The new sequels follow the 40th anniversary version of Halloween, released last year, which Curtis also revived her role as Laurie Strode in.

In a four-star review of the film, NME‘s Olly Richards said: “Curtis has always been terrific in the role of Laurie Strode, the best ‘victim’ in horror, and it’s true again here, even if the script doesn’t give us a lot beneath the warrior shell she’s forged for herself. If this is her final Halloween film, and that’s far from a safe bet, it’s a fitting goodbye.

“It’s not a match for her first outing, and it was never likely to be, but 40 years on it’s the closest any sequel has come.

At the end of last year, following the 40th anniversary remake, Jamie Lee Curtis told NME that her return to the Halloween franchise came after a call from actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

“I was on vacation. It involved my husband and golf, mountains and fresh air. And the phone rang and Jake Gyllenhaal, who starred in David’s (Gordon Green) amazing movie Stronger, who I’ve known since he was a wee lad…