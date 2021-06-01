Borderlands star Jamie Lee Curtis has shared a behind-the-scenes shot of her co-star Cate Blanchett.

Curtis took to Instagram to post the image from the film, which is currently shooting. She wrote: “a secret BTS shot I took of Lilith, our legendary heroine, psycho blasting, vault hunting, vixen with a bad attitude and two Oscars to add to the baddasery in her tool belt.”

The film is directed by Eli Roth. It’s loosely based upon the three-part video game series about a group of intergalactic mercenaries, and is based in a space western science fantasy setting.

Blanchett’s Lilith is a mysterious outlaw who reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (played by Édgar Ramírez). The behind-the-scenes shot mirrors her video game counterpart with her high-collared jacket and weaponry.

Curtis co-stars in the film as scientist Dr. Patricia Tannis. In a statement obtained by Collider, Roth said on landing the actress: “Working with the iconic Jamie Lee Curtis has been a life long dream of mine, and I am so excited for her to bring her humour, warmth and brilliance to the role of Tannis.”

The ensemble also includes Kevin Hart as a former elite mercenary, and Jack Black as the game’s wisecracking robot Claptrap.

A release date is yet to be confirmed, but with filming underway, it could be expected in cinemas as early as next year.

Curtis will next appear in cinemas in Halloween Kills, where she will reprise her role of Laurie Strode once again. The film is expected to be released in the UK on October 15 2021.