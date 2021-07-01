Jamie Lee Curtis to receive lifetime achievement award at Venice Film Festival

Jamie Lee Curtis is set to receive a lifetime achievement award at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

The actor will be awarded a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Sala Grande on September 8 before the out-of-competition world premiere screening of her new film Halloween Kills.

“I am incredibly humbled to be honoured in this way by the Venice International Film Festival,” Curtis said of the award (via Deadline). “It seems impossible to me that I’ve been in this industry long enough to be receiving ‘Lifetime Achievement’ recognition, and to have it happen now, with Halloween Kills, is particularly meaningful to me.”

She continued: “Halloween – and my partnership with Laurie Strode – launched and sustained my career, and to have these films evolve into a new franchise that is beloved by audiences around the world was, and remains, a gift.

“Italian Cinema has always honoured and heralded the genre that gave me my career, so I couldn’t be more proud and happy to accept this award from the Venice International Film Festival on behalf of Laurie and all the courageous heroines of the world who stand tall in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles and refuse to yield.”

The 78th Venice Film Festival runs September 1-11 on the Lido.

Halloween Kills is the follow-up to 2018’s Halloween, which saw Curtis reprise her iconic role as Laurie Strode. Speaking in an interview last year, Curtis called the new film “a masterpiece”.

“The power, of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, [is] what the movie is [about],” Curtis told SiriusXM.

She added that the David Gordon Green-directed film is “about a mob”, as it explores how trauma and tragedy “infects an entire community”.

“[But] when you see it, it’s a seething group of people moving through the story as a big angry group,” she explained. “It’s really, really, really intense. It’s a masterpiece.”

Last year, legendary Halloween filmmaker John Carpenter talked to NME about the new film. He called it “the ultimate slasher movie”, adding that it’s “Halloween on steroids”.