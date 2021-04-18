Jane Fonda doesn’t know if she’ll ever get back into movies

Jane Fonda has said that she doesn’t know if she’ll ever get back into movies, even after years of success on the big screen.

Speaking in a new interview, the 83-year-old actor explained that she left behind her “snobbish” attitude about TV before understanding that her “future” lies in it because it’s a better medium for older women.

“I was one of those movie people who, for a long time, was snobbish about TV,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “Aaron Sorkin offered me this ongoing role in The Newsroom and I realised, ‘This is my future.’ I’m old.”

Advertisement

She continued: “Television is more forgiving for older women, and so I said, ‘OK, I’m going to start paying attention.’ So I started watching TV and now I don’t know if I’m going to go back into movie theatres. I just love television.”

Some of Fonda’s most memorable movie roles include: Monster-In-Law (2005), The Butler (2013), 9 To 5 (1980), Barbarella (1968) and Fun With Dick And Jane (1977).

Elsewhere during the interview, the Grace And Frankie star revealed she’s never been interested in becoming a director because she prefers being part of a team, as opposed to being the leader.

“I’m not a good leader,” she said. “I look like a leader, but I’m not. I’m very uncomfortable being out front. What I love about movie-making and television is the collaborative part of it, people working together. I never liked to be the head. I freeze.”

“[Robert] Redford always used to say, ‘Why don’t you?’ And I could just never explain to him why I’m not interested,” she continued. “If I’m one of a pack, then all of my juices begin to flow.

Advertisement

“And I seem like a leader because I have a lot of ideas, but I’m not the ultimate person responsible. I just love working and then coming home and having a martini or getting in a hot bath.”

Meanwhile, Dolly Parton is set to make a guest appearance in the final season of Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie.